Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $19.40 Million Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $19,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in American International Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in American International Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

AIG opened at $63.79 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.32. The company has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.54 and a 1 year high of $64.90.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. American International Group had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 11.83%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIG. Wolfe Research lowered American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.60.

American International Group Profile (Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.