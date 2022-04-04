Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,633 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $21,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $477,000. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in Unilever by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,630,000. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on UL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Unilever in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

NYSE UL opened at $46.60 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $61.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.4873 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th.

About Unilever (Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.