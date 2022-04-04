Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) PT Raised to $82.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PEG. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a sell rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.91.

Shares of PEG opened at $71.06 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $58.96 and a 52-week high of $71.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -167.44%.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $315,258.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $653,760.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,263 shares of company stock worth $1,332,332 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 455,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,406,000 after purchasing an additional 44,510 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 687,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,855,000 after acquiring an additional 37,458 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 5,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 212,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,965,000 after buying an additional 21,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

