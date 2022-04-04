Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Barclays

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Allegion from $146.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.80.

Shares of ALLE opened at $111.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.49. Allegion has a 52 week low of $106.83 and a 52 week high of $148.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.46 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.62% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 282.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,655,000 after purchasing an additional 226,116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Allegion by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 708,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $98,673,000 after buying an additional 34,264 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Allegion by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Allegion in the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Allegion by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 46,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after buying an additional 23,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

