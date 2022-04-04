Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Barclays

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.51% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Allegion from $146.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.80.
Shares of ALLE opened at $111.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.49. Allegion has a 52 week low of $106.83 and a 52 week high of $148.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 282.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,655,000 after purchasing an additional 226,116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Allegion by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 708,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $98,673,000 after buying an additional 34,264 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Allegion by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Allegion in the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Allegion by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 46,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after buying an additional 23,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.
Allegion Company Profile (Get Rating)
Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.
