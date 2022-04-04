Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Barclays

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.86.

Shares of JCI opened at $66.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.25. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $59.53 and a 12-month high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $596,937.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,751. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,601,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,764,859,000 after buying an additional 1,257,916 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 15.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,001,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,857,000 after buying an additional 6,243,817 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,951,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,200,000 after buying an additional 746,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,428,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,626,000 after buying an additional 543,571 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,675,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,628,000 after buying an additional 143,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

