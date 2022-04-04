Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Plans $0.18 Dividend

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.1844 per share by the conglomerate on Monday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of SWRAY stock opened at $6.28 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.95. Swire Pacific has a one year low of $5.21 and a one year high of $8.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swire Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

