Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Citigroup from $215.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.

MIDD has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Middleby in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Middleby from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.44.

Get Middleby alerts:

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $161.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.37. Middleby has a 12-month low of $158.29 and a 12-month high of $201.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $866.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Middleby will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Middleby news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.45, for a total transaction of $460,900.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 600 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $168.84 per share, for a total transaction of $101,304.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,136,000 after purchasing an additional 51,829 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 52,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 11,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

About Middleby (Get Rating)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.