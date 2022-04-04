Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Doximity from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Doximity from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.73.

DOCS stock opened at $52.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.60. Doximity has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $107.79.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. Doximity had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $97.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.27 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Doximity will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Doximity news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $48,734.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $129,316.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,200 shares of company stock worth $1,814,420.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCS. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Doximity during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

