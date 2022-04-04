Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on Cytosorbents from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

NASDAQ:CTSO opened at $3.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average of $4.84. Cytosorbents has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $9.80.

Cytosorbents ( NASDAQ:CTSO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $10.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 million. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 56.90% and a negative return on equity of 34.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cytosorbents will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,631,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 72,418 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cytosorbents by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,946,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 108,833 shares during the period. Avenir Corp boosted its stake in Cytosorbents by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 1,787,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after purchasing an additional 391,890 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Cytosorbents by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,260,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,203,000 after purchasing an additional 413,485 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in Cytosorbents by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,154,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,375,000 after purchasing an additional 151,015 shares during the period. 44.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytosorbents Company Profile (Get Rating)

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.