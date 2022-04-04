StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CSX (NASDAQ:CSX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stephens cut their price target on CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.55.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $35.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.98. CSX has a twelve month low of $29.49 and a twelve month high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSX will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in CSX in the third quarter worth $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 650.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile (Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

