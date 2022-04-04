StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

CRVS has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corvus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVS opened at $1.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.11. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $9.54.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Md Miller purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $36,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Leiv Lea purchased 35,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $54,146.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 80,160 shares of company stock worth $123,446. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,147,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,589,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 322.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,920,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,687 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,043,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 429,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 795,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

