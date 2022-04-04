Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CPRX. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $8.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of CPRX opened at $8.33 on Thursday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $8.64. The stock has a market cap of $855.87 million, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.72.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 23.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 351,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 213,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

