Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CRIS. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Curis from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Curis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.85.

NASDAQ CRIS opened at $2.43 on Thursday. Curis has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $222.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average of $4.80.

Curis ( NASDAQ:CRIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 426.67%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Curis will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curis in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Curis by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 305,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 144,094 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Curis by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,281,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,899,000 after buying an additional 569,846 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Curis by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 20,321 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curis in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

