BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.150-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BBQ from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded BBQ from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get BBQ alerts:

Shares of BBQ stock opened at $15.16 on Monday. BBQ has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day moving average is $14.41. The company has a market cap of $159.18 million, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

BBQ ( NASDAQ:BBQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. BBQ had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 11.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that BBQ will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other BBQ news, COO Albert W. Hank sold 2,700 shares of BBQ stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $41,958.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffery Crivello sold 3,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $59,914.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,579 shares of company stock valued at $194,122. 43.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BBQ stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) by 215.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,981 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.57% of BBQ worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBQ Company Profile (Get Rating)

BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BBQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.