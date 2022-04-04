Graypoint LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 70.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 722.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the third quarter worth $58,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the third quarter worth $99,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $15.34 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.44. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $16.19.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

