Graypoint LLC Has $409,000 Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Graypoint LLC increased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 70.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,454 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 14.5% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,897,362 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,966,921,000 after buying an additional 875,015 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,301 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,641,953,000 after buying an additional 902,168 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,760,909 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,072,500,000 after buying an additional 97,848 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467,089 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $985,713,000 after purchasing an additional 76,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in Autodesk by 4.6% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,934,249 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $836,760,000 after purchasing an additional 129,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

ADSK stock opened at $213.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.39. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $186.29 and a one year high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a PE ratio of 95.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Griffin Securities decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.85.

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $386,386.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,940 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Autodesk (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.