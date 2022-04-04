Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $22.46 Million Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,730 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MBS ETF worth $22,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,012,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,551,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,826,000 after purchasing an additional 328,490 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,522,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,740,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,791 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $101.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.71 and its 200-day moving average is $106.14. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $100.73 and a 1 year high of $108.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

