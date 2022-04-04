Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 468,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $34,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 74,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 134,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,878 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $618,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 18,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $313,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IMCG opened at $64.63 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.73. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $58.55 and a 52-week high of $76.39.

