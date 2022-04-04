Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 541 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,437 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.15% of United Rentals worth $35,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of URI. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in United Rentals by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,442,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $857,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,058 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in United Rentals by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $773,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,080 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in United Rentals by 11,331.9% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 394,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,407,000 after acquiring an additional 390,950 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,042,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $58,220,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total transaction of $534,273.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $383.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $379.69.

NYSE URI opened at $354.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.59 and a 12-month high of $414.99. The firm has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 27.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

