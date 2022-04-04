Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $37.02 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 740,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,747 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.63% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $37,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $48.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.39. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $48.78 and a 12 month high of $51.56.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.