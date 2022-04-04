Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $39.30 Million Holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 418,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,944 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.10% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF worth $39,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the third quarter valued at about $317,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the third quarter valued at about $445,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FTSD opened at $91.96 on Monday. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 1 year low of $91.89 and a 1 year high of $95.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.73.

