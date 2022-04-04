Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.21.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Semrush from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Semrush from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Semrush in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Semrush from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Semrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEMR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Semrush during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semrush in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Semrush by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semrush during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Semrush during the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. 10.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SEMR opened at $11.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.15. Semrush has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $32.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a PE ratio of -598.00.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.14 million. Semrush had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Semrush will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

