Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CALX. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Calix by 261.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Calix by 140.3% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,948 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Calix by 30.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,746 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Calix during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Calix during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CALX shares. Craig Hallum raised Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Calix in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Calix from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Calix from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

NYSE:CALX opened at $41.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.65. Calix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.84 and a 52-week high of $80.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.37 and a 200 day moving average of $57.37.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $176.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.92 million. Calix had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 35.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.94 per share, with a total value of $509,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $1,319,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

