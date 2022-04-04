Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 752,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165,144 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.28% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $41,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,228 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,728,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,752,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,425,000 after purchasing an additional 818,387 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,483,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,341,000 after purchasing an additional 288,158 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $51.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.07. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67.

