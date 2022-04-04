Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,641 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $41,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 53.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.40.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $291.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $278.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.26. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $224.77 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The company has a market capitalization of $208.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.60%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

