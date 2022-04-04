TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter. TAAT Global Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 195.44% and a negative net margin of 1,356.50%.
Shares of TOBAF opened at $1.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.11. TAAT Global Alternatives has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $4.45.
TAAT Global Alternatives Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TAAT Global Alternatives (TOBAF)
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for TAAT Global Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAAT Global Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.