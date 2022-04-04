TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter. TAAT Global Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 195.44% and a negative net margin of 1,356.50%.

Shares of TOBAF opened at $1.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.11. TAAT Global Alternatives has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $4.45.

TAAT Global Alternatives Company Profile (Get Rating)

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc is an early-stage life sciences company. It focuses on hemp and the association with health and fitness. Its product portfolio includes Hemp cigarettes. The company was founded on June 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

