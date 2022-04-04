HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.320-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $805 million-$820 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $768.98 million.
Shares of HRT opened at $16.46 on Monday. HireRight has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.27.
HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.26.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at $15,727,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at $712,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at $2,976,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000.
HireRight Company Profile (Get Rating)
HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers worldwide. It offers its services via software and data platform that integrates into its customers' HCM systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.
