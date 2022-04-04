HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.320-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $805 million-$820 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $768.98 million.

Shares of HRT opened at $16.46 on Monday. HireRight has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.27.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.26.

HRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of HireRight from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HireRight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of HireRight from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of HireRight from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of HireRight from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HireRight has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at $15,727,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at $712,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at $2,976,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers worldwide. It offers its services via software and data platform that integrates into its customers' HCM systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

