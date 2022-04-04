Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CENX. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

CENX opened at $26.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 2.41. Century Aluminum has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $30.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.52.

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $659.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.70 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 17.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michelle Harrison sold 16,284 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $378,114.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Dezee sold 15,287 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $422,532.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,491 shares of company stock worth $1,132,562 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CENX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth $199,000. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

