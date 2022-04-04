DigitalBits (XDB) Trading Down 38.4% This Week

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 4th. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000727 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $292.29 million and $4.18 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded down 38.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00013560 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005389 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00024634 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $318.22 or 0.00692108 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000061 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000132 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XDBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.