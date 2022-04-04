Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,238,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,898 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.31% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $43,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSIE. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,960,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,517,000 after purchasing an additional 599,034 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,425,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,638,000 after purchasing an additional 379,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,247,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,652,000 after purchasing an additional 335,536 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,631,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 38.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 984,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,625,000 after acquiring an additional 273,537 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSIE opened at $32.97 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.26.

