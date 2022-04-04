Meritage Portfolio Management Raises Stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WAL. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter worth about $1,102,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 274.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 11,990 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 99,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,880,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.3% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 38,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 195,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,079,000 after acquiring an additional 26,153 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.67.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $80.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.51 and a 200 day moving average of $104.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.52. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $124.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.46 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 43.59% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 16.15%.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.81 per share, with a total value of $489,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $591,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

