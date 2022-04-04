Adviser Investments LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,401 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LifePro Asset Management lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,687 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 17,508 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6,280.1% in the fourth quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 118,733 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,391,000 after buying an additional 116,872 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 34,934 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,411,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,894 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 target price on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.72.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $137.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $128.38 and a 1-year high of $191.67.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

