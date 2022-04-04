Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BSRR. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of BSRR opened at $24.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.08. Sierra Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $28.92.

Sierra Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BSRR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.03). Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 42.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 8.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

