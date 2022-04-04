Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 1,833 Shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Suburban Propane Partners were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPH. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Suburban Propane Partners during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Suburban Propane Partners during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Suburban Propane Partners during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Suburban Propane Partners during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Suburban Propane Partners in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Suburban Propane Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock opened at $16.37 on Monday. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $16.54. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.13.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $375.41 million for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 23.56%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

