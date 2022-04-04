Heritage Investors Management Corp Buys Shares of 849 VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 849 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VRSN. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,547,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 19.7% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after buying an additional 7,819 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter valued at $8,259,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter valued at $5,996,000. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on VeriSign in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

VRSN opened at $225.27 on Monday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.53 and a 12 month high of $257.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.10.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 59.12%. The firm had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total transaction of $309,037.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.62, for a total value of $601,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,201 shares of company stock valued at $6,001,978 over the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

