National Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,585 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HPQ. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of HP by 161.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 800 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $1,233,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,891,516.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,451 shares of company stock valued at $4,540,867. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HP in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.79.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $35.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.37. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $40.37. The company has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

