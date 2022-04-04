Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 649,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,143,000 after acquiring an additional 272,536 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 9,422 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Loop Capital raised Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. William Blair raised Snowflake from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Snowflake from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.95.

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $234.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.94. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.29 and a 12 month high of $405.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.99 and a beta of 1.71.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Snowflake (Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.