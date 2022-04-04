Harvest Investment Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASAN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 111.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,850 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Asana by 8,284.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,131,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,400 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Asana in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,444,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Asana by 24.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,218,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Asana by 52.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,280,000 after acquiring an additional 430,807 shares during the last quarter. 31.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total transaction of $47,075.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.52 per share, with a total value of $30,760,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 5,500,000 shares of company stock valued at $315,447,500 and sold 58,839 shares valued at $3,170,103. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Asana stock opened at $40.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.41 and its 200-day moving average is $81.23. Asana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $111.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.18 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 76.19% and a negative return on equity of 158.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASAN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Asana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $95.00 to $63.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $100.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.54.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

