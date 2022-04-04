1,950 Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Purchased by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 377.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $91.91 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.68. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $89.14 and a 52-week high of $107.11.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.