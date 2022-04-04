10,300 Shares in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Purchased by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHB. Towercrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 829,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,150,000 after purchasing an additional 31,582 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 66,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $559,000. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 907,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,680,000 after purchasing an additional 18,632 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $18.35 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.07. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $19.69.

