LSV Asset Management Buys 172,000 Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) by 122.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.65% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $5,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWBI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 40.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 13,379 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 20,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $15.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.58 and its 200-day moving average is $18.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $177.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.29 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 82.03% and a net margin of 24.60%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is currently 6.44%.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

