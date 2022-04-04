National Bank of Canada FI Invests $425,000 in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,450,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,570,000 after purchasing an additional 29,364 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,879,000 after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 6.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,692,000 after purchasing an additional 30,682 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 5.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 505,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,266,000 after purchasing an additional 25,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 4.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,927,000 after purchasing an additional 13,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRUP opened at $90.74 on Monday. Trupanion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.74 and a twelve month high of $158.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -103.11 and a beta of 2.09.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $194.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Trupanion’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $63,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $340,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,008 shares of company stock valued at $2,672,888. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRUP. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America raised Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Trupanion in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trupanion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.80.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

