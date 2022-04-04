The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

New York Times has a payout ratio of 26.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect New York Times to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $46.05 on Monday. New York Times has a 12 month low of $37.27 and a 12 month high of $56.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.60.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $594.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that New York Times will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Times declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $427,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Diane Brayton sold 9,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $414,358.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in New York Times by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,018,000 after acquiring an additional 616,180 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in New York Times during the 3rd quarter worth $555,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in New York Times by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 391,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,899,000 after acquiring an additional 18,092 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in New York Times by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 121,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in New York Times by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New York Times in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

