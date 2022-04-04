BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.05.

MFL opened at $12.36 on Monday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $15.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.87.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at about $379,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 1.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,900,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,067,000 after buying an additional 32,443 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 13.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 0.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 182,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund was formed in 1997 and is domiciled in United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.