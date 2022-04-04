Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.2611 per share by the bank on Monday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a dividend payout ratio of 59.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.0%.

NYSE BBVA opened at $5.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day moving average of $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.48. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $7.26.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 8.63%. As a group, analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 26,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 17,270 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 32,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €7.00 ($7.69) to €7.30 ($8.02) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.71) to €5.40 ($5.93) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from €7.30 ($8.02) to €6.20 ($6.81) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.61.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

