Vestas Wind Systems A/S (VWDRY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 6th

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0117 per share by the energy company on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S stock opened at $10.28 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average of $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 107.08 and a beta of 0.92. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VWDRY. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 185.00 to 170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. HSBC downgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 220.00 to 190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

