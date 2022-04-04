The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CG. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.54.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $49.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.44. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $37.22 and a 1-year high of $60.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.76. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 200.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

In other news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 10,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $534,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 359,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $17,570,601.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 704,973 shares of company stock valued at $34,985,334 in the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CG. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 72,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

