ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CNOB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st.

NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $31.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.24. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.91 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $74.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.43 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 41.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.15%.

In related news, Director William Thompson sold 2,805 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $91,667.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNOB. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 16,362 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,872,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,951,000 after acquiring an additional 56,030 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,408,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

