C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Vertical Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.90.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $103.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.53 and a 200-day moving average of $98.61. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $84.67 and a 52 week high of $112.15.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $129,756,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,627 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8,484.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,048,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,691 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $111,107,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $92,408,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

