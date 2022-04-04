Fractal (FCL) Price Hits $0.13

Fractal (FCL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Fractal has a total market cap of $2.23 million and $140,141.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fractal has traded 28.4% higher against the dollar. One Fractal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000292 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00048785 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,444.26 or 0.07491040 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00048367 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,865.17 or 0.99753851 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Fractal

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

